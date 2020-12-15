First doses of vaccine delivered, dispersed in Fresno

Community Medical Centers received its first shipment of vaccine for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Photo contributed



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on December 15, 2020 - 4:02 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Fresno County and is already heading to hospitals throughout the region.

According to Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County interim health officer and Joe Prado, community health division manager, the first 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Fresno County Department of Public Health building in Downtown Fresno in the morning and placed in extra cold freezers. As of Tuesday afternoon, 40% of the vaccine doses have been dispersed to local hospitals.

“So as we’re moving through that process, we’ll continue to communicate with our local hospitals and really update their plans, evaluate their [thoroughness] and start allocating based on what we’re seeing in their vaccination planning,” Prado said.

This is part of Phase 1 for vaccine dispersal in California, which will focus on populations that are considered more vulnerable, such as health care workers and the elderly.

A program to administer doses to all skilled nursing facilities is also in the works with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. This is expected to begin on December 28. Prado added that primary care facilities may start receiving the vaccine in late January.

Another 14,800 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna should arrive by the end of the month.