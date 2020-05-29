First 5 announces its child-friendly businesses

File photo.

published on May 29, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

First 5 Fresno County, a non-profit organization that works to identify and address problems faced by children ages 0 to 5, and their families, has announced the winners of its 2020 Child-Friendly Business Awards.

The winners of this year’s awards are ABC30, Ball Tire & Automotive, Fresno State, Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board and Quiring General, LLC.

This year, 58 employees from various companies nominated 39 employers for their child-friendly work environments and family-friendly policies, and a committee of community reviewers selected the top five.

“Every year, we take the opportunity to honor exceptional child-friendly businesses in Fresno County that have made it their business to support their parent employees to be the best parents they can be,” said Supervisor Brian Pacheco, First 5 Fresno County commission chair.

Child-friendly business practices include workplaces with flexible work schedules, dedicated breastfeeding spaces at work, extended parental leave to be with a newborn, on-site or paid child care benefits, the option to work from home and more.

The winners of the award will be publicly honored through local radio, print and online advertising campaigns.

Beginning in 2006, First 5 Fresno County has awarded 68 Fresno County businesses and organizations for their child friendly environments.

“We know children thrive when their families thrive and when working parents have an employer that understands the importance of parents being there for their children — it’s a win-win for everyone because happy parents make better employees,” said Fabiola González, executive director of First 5 Fresno County.