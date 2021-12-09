Felon pleads guilty to carrying handgun at Fashion Fair Mall

published on December 9, 2021 - 1:11 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno.

Chhoun Douring, 35, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Fresno, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on May 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers on patrol at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno approached Douring. Douring admitted to carrying a firearm in a shoulder pouch. Officers seized the firearm, a loaded Ruger semi-automatic 9 mm handgun. Douring is a convicted felon having previously been convicted of second degree robbery and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Fresno Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger is prosecuting the case.

Douring is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2022. Douring faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.