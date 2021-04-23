23 Apr

Federal, state money aims to mitigate drought harms

The Friant-Kern Canal. File photo.

published on April 23, 2021 - 12:59 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

As drought realities set in, money is flowing to water authorities to fix wells and watersheds.

Fresno and Madera water sources will get their piece of $26 million in grants from the State of California’s Department of Water Resources, according to a press release from the agency.

The money is intended to go toward overdrafted groundwater basins that communities rely on during times of drought. 

“California’s current drought conditions following a second consecutive dry year speak to the importance of managing our groundwater for long-term reliability,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “Today’s funding awards further the state’s support for local leaders as they manage their groundwater supplies, particularly supporting communities at risk of drought impacts.”

Sixteen individual construction projects will be funded in the Central Valley. Of those projects, one in Fresno County will construct 60 wells that will be used to replenish depleted groundwater aquifers with stormwater.

Another three projects in Madera County will provide access to aquifers on 45,000 acres of ag land. 

This month, the Friant Water Authority also approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to repair the Friant-Kern Canal. Bidding on the construction is expecting to be completed by summer and the first phase is expected to be finished by 2024. 

Federal funding passed by Congress in 2020 will provide $206 million. Another $125 million will come from an agreement with the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Repairs to the canal could restore capacity by up to 60% in some areas, increasing flows from the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the City of Fresno authorize a privately-operated homeless encampment downtown?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!