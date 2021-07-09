Breanna Hardy" />
09 Jul

Fansler Foundation gift to help premature babies in Fresno

Image via PinkStock Photos

published on July 9, 2021 - 2:38 PM
Written by

A first-of-its-kind piece of equipment in the Valley will benefit Community Regional Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit, its patients and their mothers. 

A breast milk analyzer machine, which costs $50,000, was supported by a donation from the Fansler Foundation. The machine analyzes the components of milk in as little as one minute to measure the amount of nutrients a baby is receiving. 

“We’re hugely grateful to the Fansler Foundation. This is a gift that is going to keep on giving to so many babies,” said Anand Rajani, medical director of the NICU at Community Regional Medical Center.

Though the technology is not new, it has become more affordable, bringing down the barrier of acquisition. 

“That’s a quantum leap for us in the NICU,” Rajani said. 

Rajani said the addition of the breast milk analyzer allows medical staff to customize the nutrition plan of each baby.

“This is a very expensive piece of equipment that very few hospitals in the state even have access to,” said Amanda Juarez, pediatric clinical nutrition manager at Community Regional Medical Center. 

She believes the hospital will reduce the amount of patients who go home underweight. 

Rajani said having a more specified and targeted approach to nutrition in the NICU helps cut down on waste and cost. 

“We are not making families purchase things that they don’t need, yet giving them things that are better and are really going to help,” Rajani said. 

Donations like ones that helped provide the breast milk analyzer are helping materialize that goal, he said. 

All premature babies – the majority demographic of NICU patients – are in need of high-quality nutrition. Giving optimal nutrition helps doctors and nurses replicate optimal growth that the babies would otherwise have in mothers’ wombs. 

The best indication of nutrition comes from the mother’s breast milk, which is why the machine is so valuable. 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

With the problems faced by passengers all over, do you plan to travel by air this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!