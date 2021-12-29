Expert: Show of force, vigilance key to defending against organized retail theft

Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno has been the site of theft attempts as well as firearms incidents this year. One expert says a saturation of security is the strongest option for storeowners, though it is expensive. Photo by Breanna Hardy



Written by Breanna Hardy published on December 29, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Organized retail theft has been taking the form of flashmob-style robberies, trending widely across the country and particularly in California. The Central Valley has plans to keep businesses safe and be proactive against theft.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced his “Real Public Safety Plan,” which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response for gun and drug violence. But the plan also designates funds to deal with organized retail theft. Some $255 million in grants to local law enforcement over the next three years are intended to increase presence at retail stores and help combat organized retail crime.

It will include a permanent Smash and Grab Enforcement unit, operated by California Highway Patrol, which will target retail, auto and rail theft in major regions of the state — including the Central Valley.

Grant money will also help small businesses snap back from the financial loss of large-scale theft.

Just last month, Newsom directed the CHP to increase its presence in highly trafficked shopping centers as a preventative measure for theft.

The California Retailers Association applauded Newsom for the efforts.

“ORC (organized retail crime) is on the rise across the country and California is one of the hardest-hit states. There is no simple solution for reversing this trend, but the Governor’s retail theft budget package is a big first step toward eliminating ORC that has victimized our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said California Retailers Association President and CEO Rachel Michelin.

Michelin said that none of these expanded measures would be possible without the association’s partners in local law enforcement.

“We are pleased to support the Governor’s retail theft package and we look forward to working for its passage in the Legislature. We need to send a message to these theft rings that California will not tolerate organized crime,” said Michelin.

The measure is an effort to make small businesses and patrons feel safe, but there’s split opinion on whether money is the solution.

Rocky Pipkin, CEO of Pipkin Detective Agency, said that in his humble opinion, this measure won’t be helpful.

Pipkin has worked as a private investigator since 1987 and consults with business owners on their loss-prevention practices.

“It’s all about accountability. And accountability means that if you go and rip somebody off, you steal something from them and there are no consequences — that’s the problem,” Pipkin said.

Proposition 47, approved by voters in 2014, has been roundly blamed for the recent rash of large-scale theft cases. Prop. 47 kept petty theft from being charged as a felony. If the value of stolen property is under $950, the crime is a misdemeanor and jail time is minimal.

“They in essence took away all the accountability for the crooks to have to spend time in jail, to have to do whatever they could for restitution for their victims,” Pipkin said.

Pipkin said it’s best for store employees to not interfere with a robbery in efforts to keep people safe.

The solution, he says, is to invest in a security team — though he admits it’s expensive.

“People are concerned, especially when you see what’s happening in some of the bigger cities. It’s actually happening to a certain extent here in the Valley but not quite as bad with the number of individuals that are rushing stores,” Pipkin said.

He said it will be difficult to prevent that level of theft, but his suggestion for department stores or high-end retail stores would be to have increased security.

“You’ve gotta watch your parking lots, you’ve gotta watch the people,” he said.

It’s important to look for the initial signs of these robberies, like when a person or group of people enter the store to look around and quickly leave after scoping out the items.

“A lot of people who work retail, they can tell when somebody’s in there to either shoplift just by their body movements, or they’re in there for a purpose other than looking for a particular item,” Pipkin said.

Small businesses don’t face the same threat level as big box stores. But many jewelry stores, high-end retailers or those that handle a lot of cash are at risk.

Pipkin said that the Central Valley’s law enforcement agencies are very proactive even though it’s difficult to put and keep these people in jail longer than it takes to get their fingerprints and book them in.

“It’s all about being vigilant and being open about everything and letting the crooks know you’re taking precautionary measures,” he said.

In order for mall property owners to be on top of their game during the holidays, they need to get their tenants together and make sure they’re aware of a security plan.

Depending on the size and amount of traffic that shopping centers attract, property managers should saturate the premises with security.

But realistically, using this amount of security is expensive, and vendors can’t afford it around the clock.

Gary Yervan, owner of The Vault Fine Jewelers in Fig Garden Village, said that he’s pleased with how the security team keeps watch on the shopping center.

“The shopping center seems to be doing a good job on the security side of it,” Yervan said. “We’re very thankful.”

He’s very pleased, and says patrons seem to feel safe. Security members walk around the shopping center and also have means for faster transportation on the property.

Fig Garden Village has seen theft before — notably at its Lululemon store in 2018, which saw a loss of $10,000 in active wear.

Property managers for Fig Garden Village, Visalia Mall, Fashion Fair Mall and River Park Shopping Center did not respond to questions on organized retail theft.

But Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama sent a clear message this month that law enforcement won’t be tolerating any mob theft. The department kicked off its “Operation Christmas Presence” to prevent theft this holiday season — a partnership between the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sherriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Balderrama stated there will be increased policing in shopping centers in a variety of ways, including undercover, by car, bike, motorcycle and air support.

“You’re seeing it all across California. But we are ready, we will arrest you, we will hold you accountable. We will not allow mobs to steal from our community,” Balderrama said.