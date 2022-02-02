Enzo’s Table products earn Good Food Awards

Clovis Crunch Granola image via Enzo's Table

published on February 2, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Enzo’s Table, the Clovis based farm owned and operated by the Ricchiuti family, has some hardware to put in its trophy case.

Enzo’s recently won two Good Food Awards, held annually to celebrate the best craft food producers and farmers in the US. The program is hosted by the San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation.

The Clovis Crunch Granola, featuring estate-grown almonds and Enzo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and the Lemon Almond Biscotti were the winning products from Enzo’s Table.

In total the Good Food Awards saw 244 winners from 39 states and Washington D.C.

Winners were chosen in a blind tasting from thousands of entries before passing a further sustainability and social responsibility vetting process, according to a news release.

Both winning products are available to purchase online or locally at the ENZO’s Table retail store.