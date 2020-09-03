03 Sep

Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly, to discuss abuse at Marjaree Mason event

Andrea “Drea” Kelly will be the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

published on September 3, 2020 - 3:02 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s Marjaree Mason Center has announced that Andrea “Drea” Kelly will be the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

Drea, a dancer, choreographer, entrepreneur, actress, motivational speaker and reality TV star, will speak at the virtual event on Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

A survivor of domestic violence and former wife of hip-hop artist R. Kelly, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex crimes and obstruction of justice, Drea has turned her story into a source of inspiration through her keynote speeches for colleges, universities, women’s conferences and rescue centers.

Through national and international platforms, Drea shares her story to promote domestic violence awareness.

These ten women selected for Marjaree Mason Center honor

The “Top Ten” event pays tribute to ten women who have served their communities as role models while making advancements in their professions. One business is also honored for its support of women and women’s issues.

The annual event is held every month in October — Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Originally from Chicago, Drea gained notoriety as a principal dancer, award-winning choreographer and actress.

“We are thrilled for Drea Kelly to speak for this year’s Top Ten event,” said Nicole Linder, Marjaree Mason Center’s executive director. “Drea’s story reminds us that domestic violence knows no boundaries. However, with proper resources, safety and healing, anyone can overcome their trauma to experience a life free of violence.”

Drea is writing a self-help memoir, “Under The Red Carpet,” expressing her passion for women’s empowerment, self-responsibility and self-betterment.

To register for the event, visit www.mmcenter.org

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you support the extended moratorium on evictions for Covid-19 in California?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!