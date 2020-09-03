Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly, to discuss abuse at Marjaree Mason event

Andrea “Drea” Kelly will be the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

published on September 3, 2020 - 3:02 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s Marjaree Mason Center has announced that Andrea “Drea” Kelly will be the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

Drea, a dancer, choreographer, entrepreneur, actress, motivational speaker and reality TV star, will speak at the virtual event on Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

A survivor of domestic violence and former wife of hip-hop artist R. Kelly, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex crimes and obstruction of justice, Drea has turned her story into a source of inspiration through her keynote speeches for colleges, universities, women’s conferences and rescue centers.

Through national and international platforms, Drea shares her story to promote domestic violence awareness.

The “Top Ten” event pays tribute to ten women who have served their communities as role models while making advancements in their professions. One business is also honored for its support of women and women’s issues.

The annual event is held every month in October — Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Originally from Chicago, Drea gained notoriety as a principal dancer, award-winning choreographer and actress.

“We are thrilled for Drea Kelly to speak for this year’s Top Ten event,” said Nicole Linder, Marjaree Mason Center’s executive director. “Drea’s story reminds us that domestic violence knows no boundaries. However, with proper resources, safety and healing, anyone can overcome their trauma to experience a life free of violence.”

Drea is writing a self-help memoir, “Under The Red Carpet,” expressing her passion for women’s empowerment, self-responsibility and self-betterment.

To register for the event, visit www.mmcenter.org