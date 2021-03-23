Downtown Fresno property in need of a mural? Grants available

Fresno Stamp mural project rendering via Tutelian & Co.



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on March 23, 2021

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is offering grants up to $2,000 to help Downtown Fresno businesses spruce up their outside walls with mural work.

Strong applicants will be property owners and business owners with locations that are visible to the public or customers. The maximum grant amount is $2,000 and will be based on the size, scope and impact of the project. The applicant will be responsible for project-related costs beyond the grant amount.

The deadline to apply is Friday. The application has less than a dozen questions related to the style and imagery of the proposed mural. The Partnership is also requesting an image of the proposed wall for the mural.

There is a total of $6,000 available for this round of mural funding.

The program is making a post-pandemic return this year. The Downtown Fresno Foundation funded the Haron Jaguar Land Rover mural project in 2019 as part of the Downtown Academy Program, according to Daniel Griffith with the Downtown Fresno Partnership. The mural is at Van Ness Avenue and Santa Clara Street.

To apply, visit the online form.