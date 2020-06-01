Downtown Fresno businesses receive grant assistance

Written by Gabriel Dillard
Relief money found its way to 54 Downtown Fresno businesses by way of the the Downtown Fresno Foundation.
Funding from JP Morgan Chase, Central Valley Community Foundation, Wells Fargo, the Fresno Grizzlies and private donations totaled $54,000 for the Re-Start Downtown Fresno Grant Program.
Businesses received awards ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, according to a news release.
“The Re-Start Downtown Grant will provide immediate relief to small businesses in extreme distress as a result of this pandemic. Like many areas across the Central Valley, business owners in downtown Fresno have witnessed a significant drop in revenue, reduction of employees, and are experiencing irreversible operational change,” said Hannah Johnson McAbee, Director of Local Philanthropy at CVCF. “We are pleased to stand with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and additional philanthropic donors to provide grant funds to small business owners allowing them to re-start and rebuild their business.”
Businesses that received awards had shown a 75% decrease in sales since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. About 87% of the restaurants, bars, retailers and salons are minority-owned. Cumulatively, the businesses employ 182 people. The following businesses received grants:
Restaurants/Breweries/Bars
Cherry Blossom Café
Chicken King
Cornerstone Coffee Company
Deli Delicious
Downtown Deli & Market
George’s Shish Kebab
GG’s Food Factory
Joe’s Steakhouse & Grill
Kikku Japanese Food
Kocky’s Bar & Grill
La Cocina de Mama
La Maison Kabob
La Torta
Libelula
Lily’s Cafe
Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant
Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar
Oriental Express Downtown
The Quirky Café
Ragazzo’s
RAW Fresno
Take 3 Burgers
Toledito’s Mexican Restaurant
Tutis Fruties Ice Cream Parlor
411 Broadway Ales & Spirits
Retail
Jalisco Jewelers
Root General LLC
Sofia’s Creaciones
Salons/Barber Shops
Boss Girl Nails & Boutique
Julia’s Beauty Salon
Seasoned Trends Studio