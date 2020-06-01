Downtown Fresno businesses receive grant assistance

published on June 1, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Relief money found its way to 54 Downtown Fresno businesses by way of the the Downtown Fresno Foundation.

Funding from JP Morgan Chase, Central Valley Community Foundation, Wells Fargo, the Fresno Grizzlies and private donations totaled $54,000 for the Re-Start Downtown Fresno Grant Program.

Businesses received awards ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, according to a news release.

“The Re-Start Downtown Grant will provide immediate relief to small businesses in extreme distress as a result of this pandemic. Like many areas across the Central Valley, business owners in downtown Fresno have witnessed a significant drop in revenue, reduction of employees, and are experiencing irreversible operational change,” said Hannah Johnson McAbee, Director of Local Philanthropy at CVCF. “We are pleased to stand with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and additional philanthropic donors to provide grant funds to small business owners allowing them to re-start and rebuild their business.”

Businesses that received awards had shown a 75% decrease in sales since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. About 87% of the restaurants, bars, retailers and salons are minority-owned. Cumulatively, the businesses employ 182 people. The following businesses received grants:

Restaurants/Breweries/Bars

Cherry Blossom Café

Chicken King

Cornerstone Coffee Company

Deli Delicious

Downtown Deli & Market

George’s Shish Kebab

GG’s Food Factory

Joe’s Steakhouse & Grill

Kikku Japanese Food

Kocky’s Bar & Grill

La Cocina de Mama

La Maison Kabob

La Torta

Libelula

Lily’s Cafe

Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant

Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar

Oriental Express Downtown

The Quirky Café

Ragazzo’s

RAW Fresno

Take 3 Burgers

Toledito’s Mexican Restaurant

Tutis Fruties Ice Cream Parlor

411 Broadway Ales & Spirits

Retail

Jalisco Jewelers

Root General LLC

Sofia’s Creaciones

Salons/Barber Shops

Boss Girl Nails & Boutique

Julia’s Beauty Salon

Seasoned Trends Studio