Downtown Fresno business plan competition returns

Need startup cash for a business idea? The Downtown Fresno Partnership announced that it is now accepting applications for its Create Here Business Plan Competition.

The program seeks out business ideas of all types that would fit in Downtown Fresno. Applicants send in proposals and a team of business experts help develop those ideas into a formal business plan. A panel of business leaders and owners pick the five best ones to receive a suite of services, resources and a piece of $25,000 to make their business a reality.

While all business plans are accepted, the focus this year is toward retail or manufacturing that can pivot to online sales or other non-traditional revenue sources. This year, the Downtown Fresno Partnership teamed up with the Central Valley Small Business Development Center as well as the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance to recruit applicants and help them develop their business plans.

Most recently, the Modernist — a craft cocktail bar — walked away the winner of the Create Here competition.