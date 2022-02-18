Design works begins on $85M train overpass near Fresno City College

This rendering of an overpass by Fresno City College is seen from the northeast corner of the intersection of Blackstone and McKinley avenues.



Written by Frank Lopez published on February 18, 2022 - 3:39 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

City and county leaders gathered at the northwest parking lot of Fresno City College (FCC) to announce the design commencement of a railway project.

Mayor Jerry Dyer was joined by Fresno City Councilmembers Nelson Esparza and Esmeralda Soria, Fresno County Supervisor and Fresno County Transportation Authority Board Chair Buddy Mendes and City of Public Works Director Scott Mozier to announce the kickoff of a grade separation project on the avenues of Blackstone and McKinley.

The estimated $85 million dollar project, secured by Measure C, will consist of a raised track that will pass over the avenues near FCC that aims to reduce traffic congestion and the potential for accidents for motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders.

“This project, when complete, will create separate grades allowing both pedestrian and vehicle traffic to flow underneath the BNSF tracks,” Dyer said. “This will improve safety for vehicles, motorist, as well as pedestrians on both corners.”

Costs for construction are estimated to be around $50 million.

With the improved traffic flow and less cars idling, the project is expected to also reduce air pollution and support FAX Bus Rapid Transit services.

Design for the project is expected to be complete by spring 2024, acquisition of Right of Way will be done by summer 2024 and environmental reports are expected by spring 2024. Construction should start in fall 2024 with expected completion by the fall of 2027.

There is about a three-minute delay for every train that passes by the railroad crossing near the college. With 29 trains passing through the intersection, there is about a 90-minute delay in total each day.

Dyer said the project will cause extensive traffic detours and delays during the construction of the overpass track.

To continue to be able to provide service to BNSF during construction, the current track will be moved with a shoofly—a temporary detour.

Construction will affect nearby residences and businesses. Dyer said that some businesses will have to be relocated. Community forums will be held to allow nearby residents, business owners, FCC administrators and others in the community to ensure the design ideas meet the needs of its users.

Mendes said that Measure C will first provide $8 million to complete the environmental clearance, design and early right of way access.

Mendes lauded Measure C and stressed that the city and county need funding from the transportation initiative.

“This money is a direct investment back into the local economy to fix transportation needs. We need to be able to continue to fund because projects like this never would have had the starting money or the matching money to get them accomplished,” Mendes said.

Mozier said that the project has been in the works for many years now, and will be very similar to the Shaw and Marks avenues grade separation overpass track.

There will be meetings in late March for community engagement, Mozier said.

“We will also be engaging our real estate team with appraisers to start working on the necessary easements to relocate utilities and properties that will be needed for the project footprint,” Mozier said.