Derek, Heather Carr donate $75,000 to Valley Children’s Hospital

In honor of the couple’s personal ties, Derek Carr and his wife, Heather Carr, have made a substantial donation to Valley Children’s Hospital.

published on August 3, 2021 - 3:14 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Valley Children’s Hospital’s new kids’ playground will have a special Las Vegas Raiders touch to it. 

In 2013 their newborn son was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital after being born with intestinal malrotation, a potentially life-threatening condition that can cut off blood supply to the intestines. The annual DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge was created after Carr’s newborn son faced three surgeries and stayed in the Valley Children’s NICU for 23 days of recovery. 

Carr recently made a matching $75,000 donation at the annual DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge after members donated $75,000.

The Carr family’s donation will support the playground, currently under construction, on the south lawn of Valley Children’s. The playground will provide patients the ability to have fun and enjoy being a kid, amidst stressors of being in the hospital. 

Members of DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge buy in with $2,500 that goes toward doctors and medical staff to continue award-winning care. In exchange they receive memorabilia as well as an invitation to attend a reception with Carr.

Subscribe Now!