Department of Justice warns against clinics charging for Covid vaccines

published on May 18, 2021

Covid-19 vaccines are free to the public, but the Department of Justice has issued a warning to clinics that are unlawfully charging patients.

Acting U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the California Department of Justice released a statement to warn individuals they should not be asked to pay to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Covid-19 has taken a toll on every aspect of our lives, but we are finally turning a corner and must continue working together to get California back on track,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Vaccines are a key component of that plan. Unfortunately, some vaccine providers are choosing to charge for something that should be free to everyone in our community. Charging for a Covid-19 vaccination creates a barrier to low-income families, including communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Let me be clear: Covid-19 vaccines are available at no charge to all who qualify.”

Talbert’s office has communicated with clinics allegedly charging for vaccines. The press office said there are no known clinics in Fresno, Kings, Tulare or Madera counties that have been warned.

Covid-19 vaccine providers participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccination Program are required to sign an agreement by which providers must administer the vaccines regardless of the recipient’s ability to pay. The providers, however, can seek reimbursements from private or public health care plans that cover Covid-19 vaccine administration fees. Providers may not seek reimbursement from the actual recipient.

Both departments warned that violation of the agreement will result in criminal and civil penalties, as well as suspension or termination from the CDC Vaccination Program.

“Charging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or denying people from getting the vaccine if they cannot pay is a risk to public health and safety, and disproportionately impacts at-risk communities and communities of limited means,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Talbert.

He said it’s a violation of civil False Claims Act and other civil and criminal statutes.

“Our office has sent multiple cease and desist letters to vaccine providers that they must immediately stop this practice. All vaccine providers must comply with the agreement, and I urge members of the public to report those providers who do not,” said Talbert.

Providers are also not allowed to charge for office visits or require additional medical services to receive the vaccines.

“While the nation continues to address the ongoing pandemic, it is imperative that providers adhere to the terms of the program so as to not dissuade individuals from obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Steven J. Ryan, Health and Human Services special agent in charge.

The public should report health care providers for charging for the Covid-19 vaccine to 1-800-633-4227 or medicare.gov/medicarecomplaintform.