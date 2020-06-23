Denver water services company opens Fresno office

published on June 23, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

With the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in full swing, forever changing the way groundwater is used in California, a Denver, Colorado-based water accounting company is expanding to Fresno.

Ag tech company SWIIM Onfarm Water Accounting opened its Fresno office to better reach ag clients in the region. The company offers consultation services for growers on water usage and rights.

“The decision to expand our presence into California’s Central Valley area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Kevin France, CEO of SWIIM. “The area is rich with diverse agricultural talent that will soon be faced with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. We are confident that we will help growers in the Central Valley fully prepare for this while educating them on the best way to account for their water.”

SWIIM is located at 2023 N. Gateway Blvd.