Dead bats bring rabies risk

published on August 18, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has put out a warning about dead bats in residential areas.

According to a press release, dead bats can sometimes be found in or around homes due to the high temperatures in the Central Valley. Heat affects the weaker members of local bat colonies and sick bats can fall to the ground in public places. These bats can be potential carriers of rabies.

Residents are being instructed not to pick up any dead or live bats, while keeping all pets away and not allowing them to come into contact with the bat.

Fresno County is identified by the California Department of Public Health as a rabies endemic area in the state. While any mammal can be infected with the rabies virus, bats and the most common mammal in Fresno County that carries rabies. In 2018 and 2019, six bats tested positive for rabies in Fresno County. A rabid bat was also recently found in the central area of Fresno.

To report a bite or a dead bat, residents in the city are encouraged to dial the Central California SPCA at (559) 233-7722. Residents and unincorporated areas of the county can contact the Fresno Humane Animal Services at (559) 600-PETS.