10 Nov

Daughter of migrant workers named to Clean Energy Hall of Fame

Abigail Solis

published on November 10, 2021 - 10:50 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Visalia woman has been honored as a recipient of the 2021 Clean Energy Hall of Fame Award.

The annual event organized by the California Energy Commission recognizes leadership and outstanding achievements of people who help advance the state’s clean energy goals.

Abigail Solis, manager of sustainable energy solutions for Visalia-based Self-Help Enterprises, is the recipient of a 2021 Clean Energy Champion award. She is one of six awardees to be honored at a Dec. 10 virtual ceremony.

Solis leads projects that help residents of small, rural communities access affordable energy and clean transportation infrastructure. These projects include providing access to natural gas, energy efficient appliances, transportation, clean drinking water and more.

“This work is personal given she grew up in the Central Valley and is the daughter of migrant agricultural workers similar to the more than 55,000 families touched by Self-Help Enterprises’ work,” according to a bio on the California Energy Commission website.

The 2021 Clean Energy Hall of Fame Awards will be held Dec. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register in advance at this link: https://energy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_culqBb2ATp-kgPMa6tBz6g.

