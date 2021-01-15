DA Smittcamp urges calm ahead of planned protests

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

published on January 15, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp is urging community members to remain calm ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The message comes a week after protests in Washington D.C. led by supporters of President Donald Trump culminated in a riot on Capitol Hill. The incident resulted in six deaths, including the shooting death of a protestor by Capitol police and the death of a Capitol Hill police officer.

Smittcamp is “urging all members of our community to refrain from participating in any violent or armed protest that exceeds the constitutional right to peacefully assemble,” according to a statement from Smittcamp.

Protestors are also reportedly planning to assemble at state capitals. Smittcamp warned those from the Valley planning to travel to Sacramento for protests that carrying a loaded weapon onto State Capitol grounds is a felony, even with a permit.

“In response to these threats, federal, state and local law enforcement officials will be on high-alert in the coming days and multi-agency command-posts will be operational throughout the state, including Fresno County, in order to deter and respond to any lawlessness,” according to Smittcamp’s office.