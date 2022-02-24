CVS begins closing local stores. See where the ax falls first

The CVS location in Fowler is closing after today. The pharmacy chain previously announced plans to close 900 stores across the US in the next few years. Photo by Gabriel Dillard



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on February 24, 2022

At least one area CVS location is closing this week three months after the pharmacy chain announced plans to shutter 900 stores across the country.

Today is the last day of business for the CVS location in Fowler — the last publicly available pharmacy in the town of 6,700 residents. Prescriptions are being transferred to the Selma Walgreens about five miles away.

Thomas Gaffery, community development director for the City of Fowler, said the city has been in talks with the owner about the future of the property at 111 E. Merced St. Gaffery is hopeful another another pharmacy can come in and serve the community.

“It’s an important gap for us to fill for residents,” he said.

It was a difficult decision to close the pharmacy, said Monica Prinzing, CVS Health senior manager for corporate communications in the Western region. There are a number of factors that go into a store being put on the chopping block.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Prinzing said in an email. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. In fact, we have more than 20 additional CVS locations throughout Fresno and Clovis, including one HealthHUB that offers patients affordable, quality health services and products designed for a broad range of health and wellness needs.”

Prinzing said all store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

CVS announced in November a plan to close about 300 stores a year for the next three years — nearly a tenth of its 10,000 or so retail locations. CVS has also been expanding some of its stores to offer more health care services, such as the Fresno HealthHUB location at 7096 N. West Ave.

CVS officials declined to list other local stores that may be closing in the future, citing the need to notify employees before making locations public.