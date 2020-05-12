CSU campuses, including Fresno State, will be virtual in the fall

File photo.

published on May 12, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

California State Universities, including Fresno State, will not return to on-campus education in the fall, according to published reports arising from today’s CSU Board of Trustees Zoom conference meeting.

With certain exceptions, courses will be continued to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our university when open without restrictions and fully in person… is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity,” White said at a meeting of Cal State’s Board of Trustees, reported by the Los Angeles Times. “That approach sadly just isn’t in the cards now.”

Fresno State reported fall enrollment of 23,622, according to The Collegian, Fresno State’s campus newspaper.

Fresno State officials are reportedly preparing a statement regarding today’s news. The announcement calls into question whether Fresno State athletics would be held in the fall. This would include the university’s most popular program, Fresno State Bulldogs football.

This story will be updated.