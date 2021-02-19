Crossroads Village opens, providing 165 housing units

Crossroad Village is a 165-unit housing project built to house the homeless and to slow the spread of Covid-19. Photos contributed

RH Community builders, UPholdings and Fresno County have announced the grand opening of Crossroads Village, a 165-unit housing project providing affordable housing for local individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Made possible in part by funding from the State of California’s “Homekey” program through the Department of Housing and Community Development, the project saw the renovation of the former Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn on Fresno’s Blackstone corridor to give immediate housing to those experiencing homelessness and to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Originally built in 1972, the location was once a thriving hotel and event center, but fell into disrepair in recent years. Fresno County was awarded $14.8 million in Homekey funds to acquire the property. Kaiser Permanente provided a further $510,000 to Enterprise Community Partners to provide funding for operational costs, wraparound services and technical assistance for the project.

“Crossroads Village will become home to 165 households that would otherwise continue in our community’s emergency shelter beds,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “These units will provide safe housing with services for over 200 individuals, placing them on a path of stable housing.

Future plans include further renovations of additional units to include full kitchen amenities and more permanent affordable housing for up to 55 years.