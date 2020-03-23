Community colleges will be online-only through summer

published on March 23, 2020 - 3:16 PM

The State Center Community College District (SCCCD) announced Monday that online-only instruction would be extended through the remaining of the spring and summer to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The news comes on the heels of the district’s announcement March 13 that its campuses would be suspending in-person, on-campus classes starting March 15.

That applies to Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College, Madera College and Oakhurst Community College Center.

Some of the courses that require lab hours will have labs open on campus, while some were able to be moved online.

There were plans to resume on-campus class sessions on April 27, but because of the increasing numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19, the district decided to extend online classes through the remainder of the spring semester and for the entire summer semester.

The colleges in the district are working with their faculties and student government leaders to develop virtual and remote celebrations for those graduating this semester.

“In keeping with our goal of assisting in the efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19, we will cancel all campus gatherings through June, including graduation,” said Dr. Paul Parnell, chancellor of SCCCD.

