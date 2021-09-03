ClovisFest puts out call for local makers

ClovisFest, which features hot air balloons, will also feature a maker even this year. Image via Clovis Chamber of Commerce

September 3, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The deadline to submit applications to participate in the “Made in Clovis” event that will be part of the annual ClovisFest celebration has been extended to Sept. 10.

“Made In Clovis” is a celebration of the work of local creators to forge innovative solutions to unique problems who want to share their talents, ideas, and products to a local audience.

The event is open to everyone from tech wizards, crafters, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science buffs, artists, students and commercial organizations.

Participants will be featured in a special section of ClovisFest in Old Town Clovis on September 25-26.

Applicants accepted will receive a booth space in the “Made In Clovis” section of ClovisFest at a very low rate.

During the event, selected participants will be visited by local business leaders, mentors, city officials and entrepreneurs who will appraise each participant and select some to receive follow-up mentoring, training and resources to expand their business, invention or idea.

More information, including an application to participate can be found at clovischamber.com and at visitclovis.com. For questions, please call (559) 299-7363.