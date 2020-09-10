Clovis hot-air balloon event grounded by Covid-19

The 46th annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly & International Village is canceled this year. Image via Clovis Chamber of Commerce

There will be no hot-air balloons flying over Clovis this fall — the latest victim of the Covid-19 pandemic and public health mandates.

The 46th annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly & International Village, scheduled for Oct. 24-25 on the streets of Old Town Clovis, is canceled this year due to prohibitions against large community events from the state and County of Fresno.

This is only the latest large event in Clovis that was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic this year.

“It is very unfortunate that both the Clovis Chambers’ ClovisFest & Big Hat Days were canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Shawn Miller, business development manager for the City of Clovis. “These events are very important to our community and the Clovis Way of Life and are greatly missed this year. We are a resilient community and we look forward to having all of the fantastic Clovis events back in 2021.”

Starting in 2021 the ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly & International Village will be moving to the last full weekend in September. The 2021 dates are Sept. 25-26.