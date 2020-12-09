Clovis food pop-up to feature local businesses

published on December 9, 2020 - 1:48 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Clovis Culinary Center will be having a pop-up food event this Saturday.

The center announced plans for a “Grab-N-Go Eats and Treats” pop-up food event to showcase the unique culinary items created by Central Valley food business entrepreneurs.

The event will take place on Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Clovis Culinary Center at 3185 Willow Ave. in Clovis.

All of the food will be produced by local entrepreneurs.

“Due to the shutdown of most valley special events, many of these budding entrepreneurs are left with no place to sell their goodies,” explained Jason Quigley, Clovis Culinary Center’s kitchen manager. “So we decided to have an event of our own. The event enables the public to stop buy and purchase a variety of prepared food items for take-out, so it meets and exceeds all state and county guidelines for public safety.”