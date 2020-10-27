City of Fresno reopens planning, development public counters

Fresno City Hall image via wikipedia user Nightryder84

published on October 27, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno announced Friday that it would be reopening the public-facing counters in the Planning and Development departments.

There will be limited appointments available at the public services counter in the Building Division and Current Planning Division beginning this week.

Appointments will be taken for Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are limited to 15 to 20 minutes per customer.

Drop-off and pick-up of plans will still occur at the first floor entrance only.

The public is still encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by phone or online.

“Our highest priority remains keeping our community and our employees safe,” said Fresno City Manager Wilma Quan. “We continue to work closely with the county and State Health Departments to support a safe and responsible reopening of the services available at City Hall.”

Building & Safety services will include the following only: HVAC Changeouts, re-roof permits, water heaters and electric panel change outs.

Planning services shall include the following items only: general inquiries regarding zoning or property, general inquiries regarding the application and approval process, public document viewing, application submittal assistance and zone clearance submittal.

For any questions on appointment scheduling, contact Kristine Longoria, Building Division, at (559) 621-8082 or Cecilia Lopez, Planning Department, at (559) 621-8054.