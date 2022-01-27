27 Jan

City of Fresno getting $7.4M to employ young people

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tours the CTE building at Fresno High School in November 2021. Photo by Frank Lopez

published on January 27, 2022 - 11:20 AM
Fresno will be on the receiving end of millions of dollars in state investment to put young people to work.

As part of the Gov. Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, $185 million will be used to launch the #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps.

The City of Fresno will receive $7.4 million of that funding.

The new program will help underserved youth find employment focused on tackling local issues in their communities.

“We are so proud today to announce the creation of the Californians For All Youth Jobs Corp, a new collaboration between California volunteers and local governments to create meaningful job opportunities for our underserved youth,” said Josh Fryday, California chief service officer.

Along with seven other California big-city mayors, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer took part in a Zoom call announcing the launch Thursday morning.

Other mayors on the call included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.

Dyer said Fresno will receive $7.4 million to use in the next 2 1/2 years to focus on youth timing out of the foster care system, inside the criminal justice system, in gangs and with alcohol and substance issues. The funds will also be used on intervention and training efforts.

Dyer said his administration has identified more than 100 jobs within the City of Fresno workforce to be filled with the targeted youth populations.

Funds will be used for youth internship opportunities during the summer months and on weekends throughout the whole year.

“I think it’s an incredible opportunity that we have to truly change the trajectory of not only our youth and young adults, but also our city,” Dyer said.

