Central Valley joblessness up slightly in June

published on July 16, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley counties saw slight upticks in the unemployment rate for June, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department.

The nominal increase is a seasonal phenomenon owing to recent graduates entering the job market and educators taking their summer breaks, said Steven Gutierrez, a labor market analyst with the Employment Development Department in Fresno.

Fresno County’s unemployment rate for June was 9.4%, up from 8.7% in May and below 13.5% in June 2020.

Month over month, total industry employment went up 2,800 — all of it in nonfarm employment. Trade, transportation & utilities saw the largest increase of 1,000 jobs. The three categories of leisure & hospitality, professional & business services and construction each gained 800 jobs.

Year over year, nonfarm employment rose 3.5%, adding 11,900 jobs. Trade, transportation & utilities also saw the largest annual increase of 5,400 jobs.

Kings County saw an unemployment rate of 10.2% in June, up from 9.1% in May and below 13.3% a year ago.

Month over month, farms had 800 less jobs while nonfarm industries had 100 less jobs.

On an annual basis, farms had 200 more jobs while nonfarm industries had 100 less jobs.

Madera County’s unemployment rate last month was 9.1%, up from 8.3% in May and below 12.9% in June 2020.

Farms lost 1,400 jobs month over month, while nonfarm industries gained 800 jobs.

Year over year, farms added 900 jobs and nonfarm industries added 1,400 jobs.

Tulare County’s unemployment rate was 11% in June, up from 10.2% in May and below 15% a year ago.

Farms lost 700 jobs month over month, while nonfarm industries gained 1,100 jobs.

Year over year, farms added 1,700 jobs while nonfarm industries gained 3,100 jobs.