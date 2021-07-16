16 Jul

Central Valley joblessness up slightly in June

published on July 16, 2021 - 10:46 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley counties saw slight upticks in the unemployment rate for June, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department.

The nominal increase is a seasonal phenomenon owing to recent graduates entering the job market and educators taking their summer breaks, said Steven Gutierrez, a labor market analyst with the Employment Development Department in Fresno.

Fresno County’s unemployment rate for June was 9.4%, up from 8.7% in May and below 13.5% in June 2020.

Month over month, total industry employment went up 2,800 — all of it in nonfarm employment. Trade, transportation & utilities saw the largest increase of 1,000 jobs. The three categories of leisure & hospitality, professional & business services and construction each gained 800 jobs.

Year over year, nonfarm employment rose 3.5%, adding 11,900 jobs. Trade, transportation & utilities also saw the largest annual increase of 5,400 jobs.

Kings County saw an unemployment rate of 10.2% in June, up from 9.1% in May and below 13.3% a year ago.

Month over month, farms had 800 less jobs while nonfarm industries had 100 less jobs.

On an annual basis, farms had 200 more jobs while nonfarm industries had 100 less jobs.

Madera County’s unemployment rate last month was 9.1%, up from 8.3% in May and below 12.9% in June 2020.

Farms lost 1,400 jobs month over month, while nonfarm industries gained 800 jobs.

Year over year, farms added 900 jobs and nonfarm industries added 1,400 jobs.

Tulare County’s unemployment rate was 11% in June, up from 10.2% in May and below 15% a year ago.

Farms lost 700 jobs month over month, while nonfarm industries gained 1,100 jobs.

Year over year, farms added 1,700 jobs while nonfarm industries gained 3,100 jobs.

 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Will Gov. Newsom not being labeled as a Democrat on his recall ballot hurt him?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!