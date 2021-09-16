16 Sep

Center needs blood as well as more workers

Technician-in-training Tatyana Villa prepares blood samples for testing at a nearby hospital in this 2019 file photo.

published on September 16, 2021 - 2:46 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central California Blood Center is asking for both blood and new employees.

The blood center is hosting its first job fair Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jenny Eller Donor Center at 4343 W. Herndon Ave.

It is looking to hire full- and part-time laboratory component technicians, lab donor testing clinical laboratory scientists, a bus driver, phlebotomists, nurses, data entry processing clerk and a quality assurance coordinator.

The center will only consider those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and all candidates will be required to show proof of vaccination. 

Participants should come “dressed for success” and prepared with a resume, ready to interview. However, individuals will be granted interviews only if they meet minimum requirements and have resumes that reflect experience that is a good fit for the job.

