CDC awards $52M to fight Covid-19 in Central Valley

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez

published on July 27, 2020 - 1:53 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) praised an announcement Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be rewarding $52 million to eight Central Valley counties.

Including Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare counties, the money will fund Covid-19 testing, health care personnel and quarantining and isolation efforts for essential workers.

This round of funding is from a $490 million grant that California applied for.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement during his daily briefing Monday.

“I am thankful that the Central Valley is getting necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Borgeas said. “This $52 million investment from the CDC is a positive step and demonstrates the power of a unified voice in the Central Valley. Additional funding for contact tracing, testing and healthcare personnel can help mitigate the spread of the virus so we can safely get our businesses back open and children back in school.”