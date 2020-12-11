Campagnia expands more than just square footage

Campagnia is installing a new long-draw beer system to its bar expansion project. Photo by Breanna Hardy



Written by Breanna Hardy published on December 11, 2020 - 2:33 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Campagnia Bistro in north Fresno is under construction to expand its bar and back kitchen in a project that will also benefit its off-site catering service.

The restaurant has removed the wall connecting a vacant 1,200-square-foot space — a former GNC location — to expand and remodel the bar and kitchen.

Tony Sciola, owner of Campagnia Bistro in Fresno, said, “We want to be able to handle more off-site catering,” and they needed a dedicated space to make it happen.

The kitchen makes up about two-thirds of the expansion compared to the bar. Construction started before the pandemic shuttered restaurants and bars.

“You know, really the whole Covid situation has made this drag out; it was a big part of the reason why it’s taken so long,” Sciola said. “I imagine it will be ready before we can actually use it.”

But Sciola remains hopeful as vaccine distribution shows signs people can gather at the bar again in the near future.

The same interior specialist who designed Campagnia Bistro when it first opened in 2001, Kris Enzenbacher, is designing the expansion.

Sciola says they are just a few weeks away from completion.

The project will expand their catering business, allowing them to cater weddings and events. Sciola said they’ve had to say no to events in the past because their kitchen couldn’t accommodate them well.

The back kitchen addition will include another walk-in refrigerator and prep area. Another walk-in refrigerator will hold all the beer kegs and run lines that dispense beer straight from the refrigerator.

This long draw beer system is one of the most exciting aspects for Sciola.

The construction will add 40 more lounge seats, including bar seating, soft seating (booths) and high cocktail tables.