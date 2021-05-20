CalViva Health announces new CEO

Image via CalViva Health.

published on May 20, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

CalViva Health announced a change in leadership as CEO Greg Hund prepares to retire and its COO prepares to fill the role.

Jeffery Nkansah, the health care provider’s COO, will take over as the new CEO after Hund’s retirement, which is scheduled for July 31.

Nkansah joined CalViva in 2011 and has served in several roles. He has over 10 years of experience in the health care industry specializing in operations, compliance and management services.

“As I considered a succession plan, Jeffrey’s experience, education, skill sets and thoughtful understanding of our community made him the most qualified candidate to be my successor,” said Hund.

Hund, who is also CalViva’s founder, has served as the organization’s CEO since its inception in July 2010.

During the last 10 years, Hund led his staff to improve access to local health care throughout Fresno, Kings and Madera counties. While Hund was CEO, CalViva membership grew to over 380,000 members with over 2,000 providers.

Hund also initiated CalViva’s community investment program which garnered more than $11 million to be infused back into the three-county region.

“Greg’s leadership and vision for CalViva Health has made such a big difference in the number of children and families who now have access to affordable quality health care,” said David Hodge, MD, Chair of the 17-member Commission Board. “We can’t thank Greg enough for his years of service, the bright path he has paved for the future of CalViva Health and what that means to our community as a whole.”