16 Feb

California Senator introduces bill to fight ‘cancel culture’

Image via Sen. Melissa Melendez Twitter account

published on February 16, 2021 - 10:26 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A California Senator has introduced legislation billed as an “anti-discrimination package to fight cancel culture.”

Sen. Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) is the author of Senate Bill 238, known as the Diversity of Thought Act.

The bill aims to amend the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) in the Government Code, by adding political affiliation as a protected class under California’s Anti-Discrimination laws. If enacted, the bill protects California residents from discrimination when seeking employment opportunities or housing, based on political affiliation, according to a news release.

Senate Bill (SB) 249 amends the Education Code, including political affiliation, to prohibit discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and bullying in schools. The package affirms Californians are supported in their right to open dialogue and diversity of thought.

“Cancel culture and the efforts to silence differing opinions and voices should be a growing concern for all of us,” stated Melendez. “A climate of intolerance has been established and has stifled healthy and normal debate. Anyone who values their own freedom of speech should be concerned. This cannot and should not be allowed to continue.”

