California expects severe heat during Labor Day weekend



Written by Associated Press, JOHN ANTCZAK published on September 3, 2020 - 2:52 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

(AP) — California will roast in dangerous heat through the Labor Day weekend, forecasters said Thursday, and options for cooling off may be limited by coronavirus concerns at beaches and calls for energy conservation that could limit use of air conditioning at home.

The withering hot, dry air also could create conditions ripe for more wildfires, even as blazes ignited by a lightning blitz in August continue to burn and foul the air with smoke, authorities said.

A strong ridge of high pressure building over the western U.S. is expected to send temperatures climbing Friday in Southern California and then spread the heat northward, peaking on Sunday or Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Many temperature records are likely to fall and there is a chance that some all-time record highs will be recorded, the Los Angeles region weather office said.

“These extreme max temps, combined with lows in the mid-70s to lower 80s will make Sunday one of the most hazardous in recent memory,” the office said.