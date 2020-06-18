Cal Fire provides grant for more trees

Nearly 150 trees were planted along Highway 99 by Tree Fresno and Sonoma Technology to capture pollution from roads and highways to improve air quality for nearby communities. Photo via Tree Fresno

Cal Fire is stepping up in a big way with a major donation for new trees in the Valley.

Tree Fresno announced it received a $750,000 grant as part of the CAL FIRE Urban and Community Forestry Program.

This gives Tree Fresno the ability to plant hundreds of trees over the next three years as well as develop an online database for local schools filled with urban forestry educational materials, including lessons in biology, physics, math and literature.

“A collaboration between Tree Fresno and teachers will ensure that ‘Urban Forestry in Schools’ meets educator needs, along with California’s Next Generation Science Standards, while giving students an exciting window into urban forestry,” according to a recent Cal Fire email newsletter.

According the Cal Fire website, the purpose of the Urban Forestry program is to lead the effort to advance the development of sustainable urban and community forests in California. They’ve partnered with organizations across the state to award similar grants.