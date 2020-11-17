Donald A. Promnitz">
17 Nov

Businesses plan rally to protest new lockdown

Hundreds rallied at Fresno City Hall in May to call for businesses to reopen. Photo by Edward Smith

published on November 17, 2020 - 3:29 PM
Written by

Valley business owners are planning to protest the new lockdowns ordered by Gov. Newsom on Monday.

Open Central California Safety, an online organization dedicated to countering Covid-19 restrictions, has planned a rally for Saturday at noon in front of the Fresno County Department of Public Health building in Downtown Fresno. According to local restaurateur Lewis Everk, one of the event’s organizers, he’s received multiple calls and messages from concerned colleagues about their businesses being in imminent danger of shutting down, and wishes to express both his own frustrations as well as theirs.

“We must send a message that small business needs to be treated equally,” the group said on Facebook. “We are the backbone of this community and all communities across the country.”

The rally will last an hour. Everk added there is a limited window of opportunity to join.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the Supreme Court find the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!