‘Business Journal’ takes several honors as part of California Journalism Awards

The "Diversity in Business" supplement for 2020 took a third-place award for the California Journalism Awards.

published on May 21, 2021 - 2:09 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

“The Business Journal” took several honors in the annual California Journalism Awards for its work in the print and digital mediums.

Winning third place in the “writing” category for weeklies, former reporter Donald Promnitz’s story headlined “Southeast Asian farmers face total loss in Covid fallout” was noted by judges as a “tough story on surviving during a pandemic.” The piece also took fourth place in the category for “coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic fallout.”

Promnitz also earned fifth place for “Coverage of National News” with a story about business marketing on TikTok.

“The Business Journal” earned third place for “special section” for its 2020 “Diversity in Business” supplement.

Coming in fourth place for “agricultural reporting” was a story headlined “Six months into pandemic, ag industry resilient amid seismic shifts” written by Edward Smith.

Also in fourth place for “in-depth reporting” was a series on the Paycheck Protection Program with primary reporting by Frank Lopez. The judges noted on this series “I can think of three biz leaders who should have read this piece before applying for a PPP.”

“The Business Journal” received fifth place for “special section cover” for its “San Joaquin Valley Ag” supplement.

For digital submissions, “The Business Journal” won third place in “breaking news” for Frank Lopez’s story about the closure of a Downtown Fresno business after 63 years of operations. The website took fifth place in the “general excellence” category.