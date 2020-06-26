26 Jun

Business Journal gets national recognition for hemp story

Photo of Adrian Villarreal from the story on industrial hemp. Photo contributed.

published on June 26, 2020 - 12:47 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Business Journal’s coverage of industrial hemp’s introduction to the region earned an award for editorial excellence.

THis year, 34 publications from the U.S., Canada and Australia submitted 448 entries in the Alliance of Area Business Publishers 2020 Editorial Excellence Award Winners for Leading Business Publications.

The story, by former reporter David Castellon on the forecast of industrial hemp won the silver award for small publications for best local coverage of a national business/economic story.

The annual AABP competition highlights notable examples of work in journalism, photography and design produced by regional business publications. The competition is judged by 24 judges—faculty members from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

“The high-quality journalism being done by these publications keeps readers thoroughly up-to-date and, importantly, includes a lot of data, context and historical perspective that are especially important as truth increasingly gets drowned in a flood of social media snippets,” said Reuben Stern, who coordinated the judging by faculty members at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. “The winning entries once again combine solid research, great sourcing, excellent on-the-ground reporting, deep community knowledge, and creative thinking.”

Other highlights of the award show include Hawaii Business winning “Best Magazine, Crain’s Chicago Business winning “Best Newspaper: Large Tabloids” and BizTimes Milwaukee winning “Best Website”.

Subscribe Now!