Building permit activity soars in South Valley

A rendering of the planned ACE Hardware distribution center in Visalia.



Written by John Lindt published on March 10, 2022 - 10:17 AM

Shaking off any Covid-19 worries, building permits in Visalia climbed in all categories during the first two months of this year, the city reports. That includes both single family and multi-family permits issued to builders.

Single-family numbers were up 51% and 30% for apartments. Homebuilders got permits for 82 new units in February compared to 38 for the same month in 2021.

In another category, residential alterations — people fixing up their homes — climbed by 60% in Visalia and new commercial projects added up to an eye popping $93 million largely based on permits recorded for Ace Hardware’s new million-square-foot distribution center.

The facility is expected to create up to 400 jobs and be operational by next year.

Also in the commercial sector, alterations and sign permits climbed 500% year to date as owners poured in $28 million in this category compared to $4 million for the same two-month period in 2021.

The total value of all permits for January and February hit $183 million compared to $60 million for the first two months of last year.

Like other locations in California, people are paying more for the new or existing home they are buying.

According to the Movoto real estate website, “the median list price of homes in Visalia, CA was $415,045 in February 2022, compared to $379,900 in 2021. Visalia, CA was a seller’s market in February 2022, which means that there are more people looking to buy than there are homes available.”

To make up for inventory shortages, Tulare is ramping up scores of new subdivisions at a lower price point than Visalia. Also a national builder is talking to Exeter about a new home subdivision there.

Can you say boom?