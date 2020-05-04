BLOG: Now is the time to double down on your marketing strategy



Written by Marilyn Cowley published on May 4, 2020 - 10:45 AM

The question right now is not when should I start marketing again — it is what and how should I be marketing.

Now is the time to be thinking of new and creative ways to drive traffic to your business.

Think about it. Everyone is on their devices, watching TV, following the news, looking for content to consume. Instead of holding back on marketing, now is the perfect time to get your business in front of your target audience and build your brand. There are some quick and affordable fixes and long term marketing investments that you should be making right now to adapt to the ever-changing times.

A simple pop-up

Create a simple pop-up on your website promoting a special, a gift card or a deal that people can purchase directly. Many people want to support local right now and are looking for great deals that they can use now or at a later date, which is great for small businesses. This solution works for brands that do not have an ecommerce site or do, but are wanting to drive sales digitally.

Turn to ecommerce

If you are a brick and mortar that relies on foot traffic, now more than ever is the time to turn your website into an ecommerce site. This will allow people to make direct sales from your website and have them delivered. Throw in some social media ads to drive traffic to your site and you’re “almost” back in business.

Go virtual

This is a great time to still meet with potential clients, influence your target audience and provide value for them. An easy solution for this is to go virtual. You can take virtual meetings or appointments or host virtual classes. Just because we can’t see people face to face doesn’t mean you have to stop doing business.

A deal they can’t resist

Just offer a GREAT deal on your products or service. Something that someone can’t resist. The main focus right now should be on driving revenue, so when you offer a deal you will be opening another avenue for money to come in and giving people a great deal to use now or at a later date.

Create a PR strategy

It is time to draw attention to yourself. Positive attention! What can you do to create a positive buzz? Media is looking for feel-good stories to deliver to their readers. What can you do to impact your community? Do you own a sewing business and can create masks for hospitals? Can you turn your business into a factory for hand sanitizers? Can you donate a portion of your proceeds to a local non-profit? You can even get cheeky and add a roll of toilet paper to purchases. Now is the time to implement a PR plan if you haven’t already.

Ramp up social

Focus on building your brand on social media. Become a thought leader in your industry. Stay relevant and mindful of the current situation but DO NOT STOP posting. Create shareable content, show your followers how you are adapting, and provide value. Social media platforms provide all the tools for you to be digital. Go “Live,” do an IGTV, create a short how-to video, but do not stop posting. By remaining active on social media you will continue to build you brand and ultimately influence your potential customer. The businesses doing this will be remembered when things start transitioning back to normalcy.

Digital advertising

The cost per click (CPC) for digital advertising is nearly half of what it was back in December. What does this mean? Run digital ads! Consumers are spending the majority of their time on the internet, so digital advertising helps you take your business directly to where your audience is. Digital ads can be on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube) or across search engines, websites, and any other program that can be accessed digitally with your target market. These ads can be branding your business, promoting a special, your app, takeout, or exciting news coming out of the company. If you are thinking about what to do with your marketing budget, invest in digital advertising!

Pinterest

Pinterest has reported a HUGE spike in pins since the virus! What’s trending? Health and wellness, parenting, food, beauty and personal care. If you are in one of these industries, I suggest you start looking into “pinning.” Pins allow you to draw people back to your brand. Can you put your product in a recipe and pin it? Do you own a barbershop and can give people tips on how to manage your hair at home? Pin it.

Ask For The Sale

Don’t beat around the bush. Just ask for the sale. Tell people what they can do to support you, such as buying gift cards, rescheduling appointments, writing positive reviews, purchasing products online, commenting on social media posts, or telling friends about your store or service.

SEO

This is a long-term marketing investment but well worth it. As other businesses are dropping off and cutting marketing budgets, now is the time to capitalize on investing in search engine optimization (SEO). SEO allows you to invest in relevant keywords and phrases that pertain your business, leading to higher rankings and traffic to your website. Plain and simple SEO is when someone types in “Best Insurance” or “Interior Designer in Fresno” and your business pops up on the first page of Google.

Remember, even the new norm will not be our normal. Adapting to the times and creating a short term and long term marketing plan will allow you to keep building your brand and driving sales. Don’t give up. Strategically and creatively show the world why they should be paying attention to your brand.

Marilyn Cowley of Fresno is CEO of PREM PR & Social. Cowley was featured in this Business Journal article about women in business.