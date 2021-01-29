BLOG: Nominate your favorite family business today

published on January 29, 2021 - 2:45 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Here at The Business Journal, family business is a way of life.

As a five-generation family enterprise in continuous operation since 1886, The Business Journal and the Webster family have long advocated for and celebrated the family business. More than two thirds of privately held business in the U.S. have family ownership, so they truly are the lifeblood of the economy.

The Business Journal is excited to announce an inaugural event for 2021 called FOBA, or the Family Owned Business Awards. It is meant to honor notable family businesses headquartered in Fresno, Kings Madera or Tulare counties. We are currently taking nominations for family businesses that want to be considered for the awards, which will be handed out in June. Winners will also be featured in a special edition of The Business Journal.

The program is opened to multigenerational family-owned and operated businesses. Applicants must provide detailed and tangible accounts about the strategy, vision, growth and lasting legacy of the family business.

Nominations will be accepted through March 1. To nominate your favorite family business, or if you are interested in sponsoring this new event, visit The Business Journal website.