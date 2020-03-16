BLOG: In spite of the virus, music plays on

published on March 16, 2020 - 2:02 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

If you’ve seen the videos of quarantined Italians on their balconies having impromptu musical jam sessions, singing opera classics and even turning out DJ sets, you know that music has a special power to soothe or otherwise distract in trying times.

With large gatherings of people pretty much banned for the short term, musicians are turning to the internet to spreadjoy where they can.

Given Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive for bars to close, Tuesday is looking to be a very low-key St. Patrick’s Day. Boston punk band The Dropkick Murphys are known for their St. Patrick’s Day shows, but given the outbreak of COVID-19, the band is opting to livestream its performance Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.

Closer to home, violin virtuoso Patrick Contreras canceled two shows over the weekend. Contreras and his band opted to stream a show Sunday evening on Facebook that has since garnered more than 4,500 views as well as some donations to the band.

Contreras said it was a no-brainer: If you can’t play live, then livestream.

“In fact I think it’s gonna be the next wave and utilized even more, even after the coronavirus dies down,” he said.

The nearly 40-minute performance also garnered more than 140 comments on Facebook, with many asking how to support his music financially.

Another person said he danced to the music in his living room with his kids.

Those are the sorts of moments people carry with them long after the chaos subsides. That’s the magic of music.