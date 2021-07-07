BLOG: Here are the winners of the 2021 FOBA program



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on July 7, 2021 - 1:34 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The time has come to announce the winners of the inaugural Family Owned Business Awards, hosted by The Business Journal.

Out of dozens of nominations, a panel of judges selected the winners who represent some of the Central Valley’s most inspiring family businesses. Companies competed in three categories — small, medium and large. A special “Legacy” award was also bestowed to an outstanding company with at least three generations of family ownership.

Please read more about their stories in the Friday edition of The Business Journal. And be sure to visit The Business Journal’s YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/user/tbjfresno to view a special video presentation of the winners prepared by sponsor KMPH Fox 26.

You can also catch the video on KMPH at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The winners are Abe-El Produce in the Small Business Category, Valley Air Conditioning & Repair in the Medium Business Category and Valley Wide Beverage in the Large Business Category. Sebastian took the “Legacy” award.

The finalists are Chateau du Sureau; Johanson Transportation Service; National Raisin Co.; Pappy’s Fine Foods; Toca Madera Winery; and Western Camps, Inc.

Other sponsors include BBSI and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.