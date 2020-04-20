20 Apr

BLOG: Business leads page will return soon

Gabriel Dillard

published on April 20, 2020 - 2:24 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

Due to court and municipal government shutdowns/slowdowns, The Business Journal’s Leads page will be updated again once it is possible.

The Leads page features fictitious business name statements, bankruptcies and lien filings from Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties. It is available for paid subscribers who use it as leads for reaching new business owners as well as credit information for prospective clients.

Once courts and municipal offices reopen, we will bring the Leads back once again.

In the meantime, there are years’ worth of filings available to subscribers.

For more information about accessing leads, visit https://thebusinessjournal.com/subscribe/

