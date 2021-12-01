01 Dec

Black chamber purchases space to relocate headquarters

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation is the owner of the Bizwerx Business Innovation and Mobility Hub. Photo via Google Street View

published on December 1, 2021 - 2:50 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is getting a place of its own.

The chamber announced its relocation from the Downtown Business Hub to 1600 Fulton Street. The chamber says the move is the result of rapid growth over the past year, and the new location will better serve its staff, members, partners and the community at large.

The move is headed by new CEO Dr. Cassandra Little. She stepped into the role after past CEO Tara Lynn Gray accepted a position as director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“I am proud to be a part of a Black organization that truly understands the importance of ownership. It excites me to say that the Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation is the owner of the Bizwerx Business Innovation and Mobility Hub. This is a legacy that will outlive all of us. This is how you create generational knowledge, power, and wealth. I am excited about this opportunity to engage, empower and educate our community from our own home!” said Little.

The chamber was founded in 2001 and has championed Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Fresno metropolitan area. Its mission is to advocate, engage, educate and empower Black-owned businesses.

Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation Board President James Archie said that the team anticipates great things from Little’s leadership for African American businesses and the Central Valley as a whole.

“Dr. Little helped push thru the quest for the Fresno metro Black Chamber to purchase its building to help facilitate accelerating and building coalitions for the people of the Central Valley. We want to thank all of our esteemed board Of Directors that have faith in our future as they give courage and strength that enables Dr. Little to continue to lead us into a greater destiny of hope for entrepreneurs and future leaders,” said Archie.

