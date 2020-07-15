Bitwise founder joins Jack Dorsey, Ron Howard in speaking gig

Irma Olguin, Jr. file photo

Bitwise Industries co-founder Irma Olguin Jr. is joining a cast of high-profile speakers for a virtual conference.

The event, Signal 2020, is being put on by P&G [Proctor & Gamble Co.], and will include such speakers as: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, film director Ron Howard, actor Queen Latifah and Cisco Executive Amy Chang. Signal 2020 starts Wednesday, with Olguin speaking Thursday about diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship.

The event is already sold out.

“This year’s theme is Stepping Forward, and focuses on businesses leaning into uncertain times with confidence and connectivity,” according to a news release.

More than 25 people are expected to take the virtual stage for the event.