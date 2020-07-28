Big Fresno Fair to be ‘drive-thru & virtual’ experience

File photo

published on July 28, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Big Fresno Fair is charting a new course for this year as a “drive-thru & virtual” experience.

Due to concerns related to Covid-19, fair officials are focusing on providing an experience for people to enjoy in their vehicles, as an expansion of “Fair Food Feature” events where people were able to purchase fair food from their vehicles.

That would likely include entertainers performing for people as they wait in their cars, no audience for horse racing with online wagering

“Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Now, as we are just two months away from October, we have centered on the decision to move forward with plans for a drive-thru and virtual Fair experience format as it’s the most prudent option to bring our community a bit of Fair fun, while doing our part to protect public health and safety.”

There will also be virtual components like competitive exhibits, the Jr. Livestock Auction and more. As more details are finalized, the Fair will update its website here: www.fresnofair.com/reimaginedfair

“While this year’s Fair experience will be nothing like year’s past, it will still be a fun, worthwhile experience that we hope will bring smiles to the faces of our community – all while continuing to work together to keep everyone safe,” said King.