28 Jul

Big Fresno Fair to be ‘drive-thru & virtual’ experience

Big Fresno Fair

File photo

published on July 28, 2020 - 2:41 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Big Fresno Fair is charting a new course for this year as a “drive-thru & virtual” experience.

Due to concerns related to Covid-19, fair officials are focusing on providing an experience for people to enjoy in their vehicles, as an expansion of “Fair Food Feature” events where people were able to purchase fair food from their vehicles.

That would likely include entertainers performing for people as they wait in their cars, no audience for horse racing with online wagering

“Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Now, as we are just two months away from October, we have centered on the decision to move forward with plans for a drive-thru and virtual Fair experience format as it’s the most prudent option to bring our community a bit of Fair fun, while doing our part to protect public health and safety.”

There will also be virtual components like competitive exhibits, the Jr. Livestock Auction and more. As more details are finalized, the Fair will update its website here: www.fresnofair.com/reimaginedfair

“While this year’s Fair experience will be nothing like year’s past, it will still be a fun, worthwhile experience that we hope will bring smiles to the faces of our community – all while continuing to work together to keep everyone safe,” said King.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Are you still shaking hands for business meetings? If not, what are you doing?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!