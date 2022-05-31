31 May

Big Fresno Fair on the hunt for new CEO

Big Fresno Fair

File photo

published on May 31, 2022 - 1:40 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Big Fresno Fair is formally engaged in a search for its next CEO after the retirement of John Alkire in September 2020.

Alkire had served as the fair’s CEO since 2004 before transitioning to the nonprofit foundation Friends of The Big Fresno Fair. On his departure Deputy Managers Stacy Rianda and Lauri King were appointed by the fair board to oversee all fair operations on an interim basis.

The pair helped oversee the fair’s transition to a drive-thru event in 2020 and return to more normal, in-person operations in October 2021.

The fair board is working closely with the California Department of Food and Agriculture Fairs & Expositions Branch on the national search. The monthly salary range for the CEO position included with the recruitment literature is $10,064 to $12,336.

“The Board is pleased that the Fair has returned to its robust level of year-round activity,” stated Chuck Riojas, president of The Big Fresno Fair Board. “We are confident that with this search, we will determine the right person to lead the Fair into the future.”

The Big Fresno Fair runs Oct. 5-16 this year.

