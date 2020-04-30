Big Fresno Fair food front and center at drive-thru event

Lawson Concessions' corn dogs and curly fries, of the conventional and 'Flamin' variety, will be featured at the Fair Food Features event starting this weekend. Image via Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is bringing a taste of fall to the Central Valley with “Fair Food Features,” a drive-thru food event that kicks off Friday.

Beginning tomorrow through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Fresno Fairgrounds will feature different local fair food vendors for drive-through customers to get their fix.

Fair Food Features will run every weekend in May. The first weekend will feature Lawson Concessions – Colossal Dog. Lawson’s fair fare will include corn dogs and curly fries of the conventional and “flamin’” variety.

Lawson’s Hot Cheeto corn dog was a top winner in last year’s Big Fresno Fair Food Fight contest.

“Fair Food Features” will be a drive-thru, pick-up only event. Drivers are asked to enter through the Carnival Lot (Gate 6) off of Kings Canyon Road. Call the fair office at 559-650-3247 for questions.