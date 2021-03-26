Beloved Fresno restaurant offers update on new pizza kitchen



Written by Breanna Hardy published on March 26, 2021

A familiar, Fresno-loved eatery is getting a sister restaurant in north Fresno.

Annesso Pizzeria, the latest culinary creation of restaurateur Jimmy Pardini, is set to open in a couple of months, according to a Facebook post on Thursday.

It is located at 8484 N. Friant Rd., Suite 101, in the Park Crossing Shopping Center anchored by Trader Joe’s.

“We’re really excited about the location,” said Pardini. “It’s quite a ways away from our current Annex location so we’ll be able to capture a broader audience.”

This restaurant will be more casual and more family style with shareable meals.

Annesso is all about pizza, and Pardini says it will be a great location for lunch and dinner. Annesso will be a full-service restaurant with a bar. Though the menu is not fully set, Pardini described Annesso’s unique pizza as “Italian meets New York.”

Customers can expect light and airy pizza, and simple ingredients with the crispiness that New York-style pizza offers.

The restaurant is an extension of its flagship restaurant, Annex Kitchen. “Annesso” means “Annex” in Italian.

The restaurant is going into a 6,408 square-foot space, according to a tenant improvement permit secured last year. It will be located near Butterfish.

Zinkin Development owns the shopping center and K6 Construction of Clovis was listed as the project contractor on the permit.

The restaurant has been in the works for quite a few months now.

“Originally we were probably looking to get open some time last year, but you know, Covid hit,” Pardini said.

But it doesn’t change the amount of people he plans to hire. He hopes to also grow the Annex team, and he is optimistic about the restaurant industry.

Annex Kitchen also announced on the Facebook post that Annesso would be hiring soon. Applicants can email resumes to info@annexkitchenfresno.com.

“We’re obsessed with pizza so we wanted to have a fun restaurant where we could broaden our pizza offerings,” Pardini said.